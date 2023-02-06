Black Diamond Financial LLC Sells 336 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Black Diamond Financial LLC decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 16,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 20,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Bank of America by 42.3% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $36.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.27. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Articles

