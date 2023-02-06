Black Diamond Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 2.2% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $292,339,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $173,214,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,632,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,130,000 after purchasing an additional 674,166 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,196,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,607,000 after purchasing an additional 543,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $66,797,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $142.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.99. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

