Black Diamond Financial LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.8% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $206.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.90. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.