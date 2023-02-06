Bitcoin SV Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $828.66 million and $52.52 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for about $43.01 or 0.00186808 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23,024.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.28 or 0.00583224 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00049754 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000730 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Profile
Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,266,077 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.com. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.
