Bitcoin Private (BTCP) 1-Day Volume Tops $1,466.10

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 5th. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 21.4% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001701 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $1,466.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.65 or 0.00193599 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00074047 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00045000 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001200 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000215 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

