Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $68,920.23

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000706 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $30.17 million and approximately $68,920.23 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.29 or 0.00228230 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00101466 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00059395 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00063581 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004350 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000447 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

