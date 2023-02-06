Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Hits $133.77 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion and approximately $154.01 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $133.77 or 0.00583608 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,920.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.68 or 0.00190555 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00050435 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000720 BTC.
Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile
Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,304,056 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.
