Bitcicoin (BITCI) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $31.60 Million

Bitcicoin (BITCI) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 6th. One Bitcicoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcicoin has a market capitalization of $31.60 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Bitcicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcicoin has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bitcicoin

Bitcicoin (CRYPTO:BITCI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2020. Bitcicoin’s total supply is 29,913,670,123 coins and its circulating supply is 7,789,232,108 coins. Bitcicoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcicom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcicoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcicom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcicoin is www.bitcichain.com. The official message board for Bitcicoin is medium.com/@bitcicom.

Buying and Selling Bitcicoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcicoin, the mainnet coin of the BitciChain blockchain, gains value with Token projects created on the Bitcichain blockchain. For the transfer of tokens on Bitcichain, the blockchain network fee is paid with Bitcicoin. Bitcicoin can be easily stored in Bitci E-Wallets developed by Bitci Teknoloji. Bitcicoin can be traded on Bitci.com and all stock exchanges on which it is listed.Proof of Authority (PoA) is an algorithm that offers a more flexible blockchain consensus mechanism as an alternative to Proof of Work and Proof of Stake, performs better in terms of transaction capacity per second, and provides a consensus mechanism based on the reputation of the validator itself.In Proof-of-Authority-based networks, transactions and blocks are validated by validated accounts known as “validators”. Validators run software that enables transactions in blocks.See the Features tab for additional information.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

