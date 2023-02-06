BigSur Wealth Management LLC Sells 600 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 15,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.0% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 36,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 23,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb
In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $74.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.61.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.11%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 77.29%.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
