BigSur Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 135.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,505 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,910,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PANW. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Macquarie began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.52.

Insider Activity

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 16,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.68, for a total value of $2,700,813.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 649,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,726,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total transaction of $6,355,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,864,523 shares in the company, valued at $329,162,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 16,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.68, for a total transaction of $2,700,813.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 649,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,726,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 262,580 shares of company stock worth $42,294,778. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $157.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.76. The stock has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -323.75, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

