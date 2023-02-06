BigSur Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 151.1% during the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM stock opened at $40.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.38. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $50.11.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

