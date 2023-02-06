BigSur Wealth Management LLC Buys 570 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,414 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the second quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,534 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,297 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 30,749 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,029 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT opened at $111.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $194.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $130.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.96.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.63.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

