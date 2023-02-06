Berenberg Bank Raises Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Price Target to GBX 100

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 90 ($1.11) to GBX 100 ($1.24) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HCHDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 180 ($2.22) to GBX 170 ($2.10) in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 140 ($1.73) to GBX 100 ($1.24) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 130 ($1.61) to GBX 125 ($1.54) in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Hochschild Mining Price Performance

Shares of HCHDF opened at $0.75 on Thursday. Hochschild Mining has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $2.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining Plc is a metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.