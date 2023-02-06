Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp downgraded Benefitfocus to a sector weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler set a $10.50 target price on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.50.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

Benefitfocus Stock Performance

BNFT stock opened at $10.50 on Thursday. Benefitfocus has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $13.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average is $8.64. The firm has a market cap of $362.04 million, a PE ratio of -14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Benefitfocus ( NASDAQ:BNFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $56.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.04 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,984,412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,044,000 after buying an additional 104,003 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,792,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,678,000. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 0.5% in the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,190,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Benefitfocus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.