Bend DAO Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.38 Million (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 27.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One Bend DAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bend DAO has a total market capitalization of $233.27 million and $1.38 million worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bend DAO has traded up 113.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.88 or 0.00429221 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,744.21 or 0.29276230 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.45 or 0.00423025 BTC.

Bend DAO Profile

Bend DAO was first traded on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz.

Bend DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

