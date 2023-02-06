Belrium Hits 1-Day Volume of $18,026.45 (BEL)

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One Belrium token can now be bought for approximately $3.61 or 0.00015734 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Belrium has a total market capitalization of $6,892.19 billion and approximately $18,026.45 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Belrium has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005139 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00009170 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005387 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001951 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Belrium Token Profile

BEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Belrium is www.belrium.com.

Buying and Selling Belrium

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belrium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belrium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Belrium using one of the exchanges listed above.

