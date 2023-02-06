Beldex (BDX) Trading 5.3% Lower Over Last Week

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0380 or 0.00000165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $152.72 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,644.38 or 0.07154701 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00087661 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00029660 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00062688 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000351 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010300 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 305.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.