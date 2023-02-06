Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) PT Raised to $260.00 at Piper Sandler

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America raised Becton, Dickinson and from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $275.70.

NYSE:BDX opened at $245.84 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.88 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.53.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.68%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,814,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,610,557,000 after acquiring an additional 13,965,418 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 913.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,840,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $410,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,056 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,219,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,286,779,000 after acquiring an additional 725,606 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,441.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 573,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $142,030,000 after acquiring an additional 535,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,309,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $569,465,000 after acquiring an additional 363,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

