Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) PT Raised to $260.00 at Piper Sandler

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America raised Becton, Dickinson and from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $275.70.
Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 1.1 %
NYSE:BDX opened at $245.84 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.88 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.53.
Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.68%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,814,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,610,557,000 after acquiring an additional 13,965,418 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 913.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,840,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $410,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,056 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,219,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,286,779,000 after acquiring an additional 725,606 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,441.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 573,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $142,030,000 after acquiring an additional 535,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,309,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $569,465,000 after acquiring an additional 363,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.
Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile
Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Becton, Dickinson and (BDX)
- Is C3.ai Artificial Intelligence Product Suite a Gamechanger?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.