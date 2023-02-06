Basic Attention Token Price Reaches $0.28 on Exchanges (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 6th. During the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded up 14.8% against the dollar. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $420.33 million and $42.80 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002708 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000271 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000336 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.54 or 0.00428222 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000114 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,721.20 or 0.29208044 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.93 or 0.00425572 BTC.
Basic Attention Token Coin Profile
Basic Attention Token’s genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,492,867,042 coins. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Basic Attention Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basic Attention Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.