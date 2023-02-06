Barrington Research Raises Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Price Target to $195.00

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Barrington Research from $155.00 to $195.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AMG. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $191.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.21.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMG traded down $6.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $170.66. The company had a trading volume of 403,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,934. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.34. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $108.12 and a 12-month high of $180.63.

Institutional Trading of Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.79 by $0.49. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 21.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 19.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 57.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

