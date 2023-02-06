Barclays Trims TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Target Price to C$51.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target decreased by Barclays from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TRP. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC raised shares of TC Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$63.03.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at C$56.05 on Friday. TC Energy has a 1 year low of C$52.12 and a 1 year high of C$74.44. The firm has a market cap of C$56.05 billion and a PE ratio of 17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.17, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$56.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$60.38.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$3.80 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that TC Energy will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 109.85%.

In other news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci bought 2,800 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$53.69 per share, with a total value of C$150,332.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$326,703.65. In other news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci bought 2,800 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$53.69 per share, with a total value of C$150,332.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$326,703.65. Also, Director Mark Yeomans sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.43, for a total transaction of C$25,124.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$23,781.01.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

