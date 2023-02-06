Badger DAO (BADGER) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.56 Million

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Badger DAO token can now be bought for about $3.11 or 0.00013579 BTC on exchanges. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $58.99 million and approximately $8.56 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,958,878 tokens. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance.

Badger DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

