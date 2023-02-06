Axie Infinity (AXS) Trading Down 7.3% This Week

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for about $11.00 or 0.00048021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and $132.43 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 101,119,735 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 100,869,735.41240501 in circulation.

