AVINOC Trading 1.1% Higher This Week (AVINOC)

AVINOC (AVINOC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 6th. Over the last week, AVINOC has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One AVINOC token can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AVINOC has a market capitalization of $98.25 million and $630,650.82 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About AVINOC

AVINOC’s genesis date was July 13th, 2018. AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,244,472 tokens. The official message board for AVINOC is medium.com/@avinoc_ico. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @avinocltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. AVINOC’s official website is avinoc.com. The Reddit community for AVINOC is https://reddit.com/r/avinoc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling AVINOC

According to CryptoCompare, “AVINOC network is a team of specialists dedicated to revolutionizing the entire aviation industry through the use of innovative business models and cutting-edge technologies. The goal is making daily business for the aviation industry much smoother, more efficient and absolutely safe. Revolutionary changes of processes and structures through tokenization & blockchain-driven ideas, being that the aviation industry has many feasible ways to use tokenazetion and blochaing for transactions, operations and assets: ticketing, airport and aircraft management, loyalty programs and other possible fields of application.”

