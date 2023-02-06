AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Receives $11.18 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.18.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVDX shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on AvidXchange from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on AvidXchange from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on AvidXchange from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded AvidXchange from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

AvidXchange Stock Performance

Shares of AVDX stock opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. AvidXchange has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $12.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvidXchange

In related news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 3,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $29,995.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,559.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in AvidXchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the 2nd quarter worth $23,017,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the second quarter valued at about $938,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 86.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 188,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 87,055 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in AvidXchange during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Company Profile

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

