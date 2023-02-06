Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Trading 3.3% Higher

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.78 and last traded at $16.73. 29,572 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 489,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDMO. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised Avid Bioservices to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Avid Bioservices to $22.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Avid Bioservices Trading Up 6.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average of $16.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices ( NASDAQ:CDMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 88.13%. The firm had revenue of $34.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Avid Bioservices news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 8,100 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $116,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,046.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $161,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,881 shares in the company, valued at $594,152.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $116,964.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,046.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,749 shares of company stock worth $476,416. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avid Bioservices

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDMO. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 267,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 765,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,535,000 after purchasing an additional 22,850 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 781,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 71,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

