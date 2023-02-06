Aveo Capital Partners LLC Sells 3,874 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,874 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 20,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $2,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 288,402 shares of company stock valued at $30,328,524 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.41.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,780,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,836,267. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.36. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $115.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

