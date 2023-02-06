Aveo Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,389 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRF. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PRF traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $162.34. 4,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,486. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.35. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a one year low of $137.81 and a one year high of $174.42.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.