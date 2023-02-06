Aveo Capital Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 35.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period.

VIOO traded down $3.19 on Monday, reaching $193.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,536. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $160.01 and a 12-month high of $204.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.74.

