Aveo Capital Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 35.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Down 1.6 %
VIOO traded down $3.19 on Monday, reaching $193.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,536. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $160.01 and a 12-month high of $204.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.74.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO)
- How to Find Penny Stocks to Invest and Trade
- ONSemi Is Marching Higher On Great Results
- What Tyson Foods Q1 Means For Staples Stocks
- 2023 Consumer Lending Study – Trends, Statistics, and Forecast
- Here’s the Silver Lining with Snap Stock Earnings Collapse
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.