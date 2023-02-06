Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $6.74 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,322 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

MUB stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.67. 1,020,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,762,012. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.51. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $113.72.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

