Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $3.73 Million Stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 199,262 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 37.5% during the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 86,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.05. The stock had a trading volume of 382,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,021,355. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $20.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.49.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.928 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.44%.

