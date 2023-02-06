Aveo Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,237 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $4,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $187,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TLH stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $113.54. 53,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,537. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.82. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.68 and a 1-year high of $143.86.

