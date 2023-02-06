Aveo Capital Partners LLC Cuts Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,491 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 1.0% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 98.2% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $35.41. The stock had a trading volume of 961,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,586,842. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $39.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.38.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

