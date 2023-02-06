Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Avantor to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

Avantor Stock Performance

NYSE AVTR opened at $23.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Avantor has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $38.04. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Avantor had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $284,155.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,768.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $284,155.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,768.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield purchased 15,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $314,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 429,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,998,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Avantor by 3.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,156,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,276 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Avantor by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,250,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,205 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Avantor by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,708,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854,096 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Avantor by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,258,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,276,000 after acquiring an additional 447,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantor by 135.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,956,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Featured Stories

