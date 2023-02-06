Avalanche One Day Volume Tops $325.52 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $20.03 or 0.00087379 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $6.31 billion and approximately $325.52 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00063289 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000353 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00010419 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00024397 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 420,484,352 coins and its circulating supply is 315,078,362 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

