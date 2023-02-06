Aurubis (ETR:NDA) PT Set at €102.00 by Warburg Research

Aurubis (ETR:NDA – Get Rating) has been given a €102.00 ($110.87) price target by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.64% from the company’s previous close.

NDA has been the subject of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($119.57) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($103.26) price target on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Aurubis Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NDA traded down €0.05 ($0.05) during trading on Monday, reaching €101.35 ($110.16). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,299. Aurubis has a twelve month low of €51.00 ($55.43) and a twelve month high of €116.85 ($127.01). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of €84.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of €70.86.

Aurubis Company Profile

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

