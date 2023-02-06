AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 193,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,924 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 233,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Hamel Associates Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 204,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 52,540 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in AT&T by 4.4% in the third quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,844,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,956,000 after purchasing an additional 278,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Down 1.1 %

T stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.61. The company had a trading volume of 10,601,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,296,492. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.06. The company has a market capitalization of $139.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.48, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.65. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -93.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.