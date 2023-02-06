Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) vs. Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Critical Analysis

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) and Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.9% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.3% of Atomera shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of Atomera shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Allegro MicroSystems and Atomera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegro MicroSystems 16.69% 19.55% 16.16% Atomera N/A -70.75% -54.82%

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Allegro MicroSystems has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atomera has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and Atomera, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegro MicroSystems 0 0 6 0 3.00 Atomera 0 0 0 0 N/A

Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus price target of $41.83, suggesting a potential upside of 0.66%. Atomera has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 57.77%. Given Atomera’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atomera is more favorable than Allegro MicroSystems.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Allegro MicroSystems and Atomera’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegro MicroSystems $768.67 million 10.35 $119.41 million $0.77 53.97 Atomera $400,000.00 491.31 -$15.71 million ($0.76) -10.84

Allegro MicroSystems has higher revenue and earnings than Atomera. Atomera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allegro MicroSystems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Allegro MicroSystems beats Atomera on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and suppliers primarily in the automotive and industrial markets through its direct sales force, third party distributors, independent sales representatives, and consignment. It operates in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, Japan, Greater China, South Korea, and other Asian markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is a subsidiary of Sanken Electric Co., Ltd.

About Atomera

Atomera, Inc. engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in November 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

