Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,009,896 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 3,076,030 shares.The stock last traded at $15.33 and had previously closed at $15.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ATCO. B. Riley cut shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Atlas from $14.45 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Atlas Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.01.

Atlas Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlas

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Atlas’s payout ratio is 24.27%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATCO. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlas by 7.5% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlas by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlas by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 42,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlas by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlas during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

Featured Articles

