Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Price Target Increased to $156.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $135.00 to $156.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ATKR has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atkore in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atkore currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $161.40.

Atkore Price Performance

Shares of ATKR opened at $144.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Atkore has a twelve month low of $70.50 and a twelve month high of $153.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.30 and a 200 day moving average of $101.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atkore had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 76.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atkore will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $51,267.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,593.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total transaction of $4,207,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,829,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $51,267.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,593.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,876 shares of company stock worth $4,558,499 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atkore

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Atkore during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Atkore by 3,577.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 85.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 169.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 183.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter.

About Atkore

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

Featured Articles

