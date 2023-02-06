Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $2.00.
Astra Space Stock Performance
Astra Space stock opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.26. Astra Space has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $6.00.
Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Astra Space will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Astra Space
Astra Space Company Profile
Astra Space, Inc, a space launch company, designs, tests, manufactures, and operates launch services, and space products and services. The company also designs, tests, manufactures, and operates propulsion modules to enable satellites to orbit in space. Its customers primarily include satellite operators and manufacturers, government agencies, and defense prime contractors.
