Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $2.00.

Astra Space Stock Performance

Astra Space stock opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.26. Astra Space has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $6.00.

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Astra Space will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Astra Space

Astra Space Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Astra Space in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Astra Space in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Astra Space in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Astra Space in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Astra Space by 99.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 35,176 shares during the last quarter. 34.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astra Space, Inc, a space launch company, designs, tests, manufactures, and operates launch services, and space products and services. The company also designs, tests, manufactures, and operates propulsion modules to enable satellites to orbit in space. Its customers primarily include satellite operators and manufacturers, government agencies, and defense prime contractors.

