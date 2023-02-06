AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 397,271 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 1,313,828 shares.The stock last traded at $6.12 and had previously closed at $6.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ASTS shares. B. Riley assumed coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $29.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a current ratio of 10.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.11.

Insider Transactions at AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile ( NASDAQ:ASTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.17 million during the quarter. AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 132.30% and a negative return on equity of 8.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Adriana Cisneros bought 36,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $200,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,702. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASTS. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 3rd quarter valued at $476,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,068,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 352,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.13% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.