ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 11.12%.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Up 2.5 %
OTCMKTS:ASAZY traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.66. 96,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,016. ASSA ABLOY AB has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average of $10.76.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0627 per share. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)
Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Americas, Asia Pacific, Global Technologies, and Entrance Systems. The regional divisions, namely EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks and smart home access solutions, high-security doors, fire doors and hardware adapted to the local market’s standards and security requirements.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (ASAZY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.