ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 11.12%.

OTCMKTS:ASAZY traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.66. 96,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,016. ASSA ABLOY AB has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average of $10.76.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0627 per share. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 280 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 245 to SEK 260 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.83.

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Americas, Asia Pacific, Global Technologies, and Entrance Systems. The regional divisions, namely EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks and smart home access solutions, high-security doors, fire doors and hardware adapted to the local market’s standards and security requirements.

