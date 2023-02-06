Aspen Investment Management Inc Takes Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 574.7% in the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 146,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,210,000 after acquiring an additional 124,363 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 37,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 56,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.11.

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LLY stock opened at $340.53 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $358.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.39. The company has a market cap of $323.56 billion, a PE ratio of 49.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $231.87 and a fifty-two week high of $384.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 76.24% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 56.81%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

