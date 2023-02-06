Aspen Investment Management Inc Sells 800 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Aspen Investment Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 180.0% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Bank of America by 42.3% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BAC. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.88.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC opened at $36.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.27. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

