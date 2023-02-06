Aspen Investment Management Inc Sells 1,000 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Aspen Investment Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,548 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the third quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. now owns 30,532 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.1% in the third quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 282,209 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,288,000 after acquiring an additional 13,802 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.3% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 161,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 8,178 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.7% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 218,512 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,741,000 after acquiring an additional 13,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth about $1,898,000. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.1 %

Cisco Systems stock opened at $48.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $57.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. Cowen raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.95.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,260,398.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $4,920,050.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,211,521.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at $40,260,398.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

