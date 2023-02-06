Aspen Investment Management Inc Reduces Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Aspen Investment Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,936 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,400,960 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $933,492,000 after acquiring an additional 292,575 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 8,894,470 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $778,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,473 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,801,196 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $754,593,000 after acquiring an additional 128,661 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,594,999 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $412,401,000 after acquiring an additional 17,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,675,622 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $296,806,000 after acquiring an additional 15,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MDT opened at $87.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $114.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Articles

