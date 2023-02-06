Aspen Investment Management Inc Has $761,000 Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,589 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 16.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,771,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,336,000 after buying an additional 387,632 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 189.4% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 6.0% during the third quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 72,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,812,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 15.2% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 179,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after buying an additional 23,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,489 shares in the company, valued at $6,465,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

NYSE:WMB opened at $32.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.30 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.74 and its 200 day moving average is $32.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 103.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.09.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.