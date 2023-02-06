Aspen Investment Management Inc Has $488,000 Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Aspen Investment Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.9% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 13,193 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $110.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.25 and a 200-day moving average of $101.79. The stock has a market cap of $200.95 billion, a PE ratio of 64.37, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $157.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.19.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,688.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,313 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

