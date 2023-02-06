Aspen Investment Management Inc Has $4.04 Million Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Aspen Investment Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,955 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for 2.7% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Aspen Investment Management Inc owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $4,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $190,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $18.08 on Monday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $19.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.28.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.